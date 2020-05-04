Deconfinement: Senate Rejects Government Project for May 11th

This Monday 4th May 2020, with 89 votes against and 81 for, the senators did not validate the government’s strategy for deconfinement.

89 votes against and 81 for. This Monday 4th May 2020, the Senate rejected the government’s plan for deconfinement on May 11th, as part of the fight against Covid-19.

This plan had been approved by the National Assembly by 368 votes to 100, and 103 abstentions. These two votes, in application of article 50-1 of the Constitution, have above all a symbolic value, and no impact on the launching of the deconfinement planned from May 11.







A bonus of 200 euros for precarious young people

Edouard Philippe presented his deconfinement strategy to senators at the beginning of the afternoon, stressing the imperative of a gradual recovery of the economy and schools.

The head of government, who considers that “economic life must resume imperatively and quickly, with accommodation, with good will”, stressed the “colossal social and economic cost” of confinement.

He announced the payment of new aid, 200 euros paid to 800,000 young people under 25 “precarious or modest”, which is in addition to those already promised to the most disadvantaged households.







Later in the evening, the Senate will also consider the project extending the state of health emergency for two months, until July 24th, before the examination of this text in the National Assembly from Tuesday.

