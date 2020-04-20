Taxes: Dates, Instructions… How to Declare your Income During Confinement

Despite confinement, fiscal life continues. French taxpayers can start declaring their income from Monday 20th April 2020. What there is to know.

It was shifted due to confinement. Originally scheduled from April 9th, the 2019 income statement is open since Monday 20th April 2020 .

Given the current context, adjustments have been made, as announced at the end of March by Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Action and Public Accounts.







We take stock of what you need to know.

Until when can I declare online?

As usual, the dates vary according to the departments. Open from Monday 20th April, online declaration is possible until the following deadlines:

For the departments of numbers 01 to 19 and non-residents , you have until Thursday 4th June 2020 , at 11.59pm.

, you have , at 11.59pm. For the departments of numbers 20 to 54 , you have until Monday 8th June 2020 , at 11.59pm.

, you have , at 11.59pm. For the departments of numbers 55 to 976, you have until Thursday 11th June 2020, at 11.59 p.m.







Is paper declaration still possible?

The tax services invite taxpayers to favour the online tax return, accessible on the tax site with its login details (tax number and password).

The paper declaration remains possible “if you do not have an internet connection or if you do not feel able to do so”, specify the taxes. Can complete the paper declaration “only taxpayers who declared paper in 2019”.

Due to confinement, the deadline for filing paper declarations has been extended by one month, until Friday 12th June at 11.59 pm, including “for non-residents with income from French sources”.







Automatic reporting this year

With the tax withholding system implemented in 2019, this year we have to declare income for which we have already been taxed. The tax services thus set up the automatic declaration. The taxes specify:

“The automatic declaration will be offered to tax households that were taxed, last year, only on income pre-filled by the administration and who have not reported any change in situation (address, family situation or creation of a deposit of withholding tax) in 2019.”

Taxpayers who declared online last year will receive an email with the summary of information to be checked, in their particular area.

Those who opted for the paper version in 2019 will receive by mail a new declaration of income “in a suitable format, accompanied by documents presenting this new method of declaration”.

If there are changes to be made, they can make them. Otherwise, the automatic declaration will be validated.

Taxes estimate that “2/3 of users may not have to declare this year thanks to automatic declaration”.

Bercy reminds that the tax centers are currently closed to the public and that in case of questions, the tax administration can be contacted by email or telephone on 0809 401 401 (price of a local call). Reception on site will only be possible “in case of absolute necessity and only by appointment”, underline the taxes.

