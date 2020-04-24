Nouvelle-Aquitaine Placed on the Yellow Alert for Thunderstorms

This Friday 24th April 2020, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region is on yellow alert for thunderstorms from 3 pm until evening by Meteo France.

The Nouvelle-Aquitaine region is being placed on yellow alert for thunderstorms this Friday 24th April 2020 by the last Meteo France bulletin published at 6 a.m. and valid until Saturday 25th April 2020 at 6 am.

Thunderstorms are expected between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and are expected to affect Charente, Charente-Maritime, Gironde. Landes and Pyrénées-Atlantiques.

Meteo France indicates that:

The morning greyness will give way to more variable weather during the day with alternating cloudy periods and cloudy periods. In the afternoon, showers will be possible locally. In the vicinity of the Pyrenees and the Massif-central as well as New Aquitaine in the Center region, they will sometimes take on a stormy character.

This afternoon the maximum temperatures will range from 18 to 24 degrees.







Friday 17th April, hailstorms caused major damage in the Gironde vineyards, in a South West-North East corridor, from the centre of Entre-Deux Mers, the Saint-Emilionnais / Castillonnais to Dordogne.

Vigilance again for Saturday 25th April 2020

Saturday 25 April 2020, the showers will take on a stormy character between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. in Gironde, in the Landes and the Pyrénées-Atlantiques.







Be careful

Météo France calls for caution:

Be careful if you practice activities sensitive to the weather risk or near a shore or a watercourse; usual phenomena in the region but occasionally and locally dangerous are indeed expected

Keep abreast of developments on the Météo France website: meteofrance.com

Agréable au nord de la Seine, variable et parfois instable ailleurs.

