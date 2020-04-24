OFFICIAL: Celine Dion Concerts at the Paris La Défense Arena Postponed

Friday 24th April 2020, the Paris La Défense Arena officially announced the postponement of the concerts of Celine Dion which were to take place in late June and early July.

It’s official: Céline Dion’s six concerts at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine) have been postponed. The Quebec singer will not go on stage at the gates of Paris, when she was scheduled on June 26, 27, 30 and July 1 and 3 and 4, 2020.







All tour interrupted

The announcement was made in the early afternoon by the organization, which however specifies that new dates will be announced for the concerts. The shows will, therefore, take place in the largest concert hall in Europe.

But a whole tour will be reorganised, while the Courage World Tour, a world tour, was interrupted in mid-March due to the epidemic of coronavirus. “We are working on reprogramming and wish to announce as many dates as possible, insofar as the security conditions allow us to organize events in each of the cities,” said the organizers.

Céline Dion was also expected to attend the Vieilles Charrues Festival, but the festival was cancelled.







200,000 people were expected

200,000 people were expected in Nanterre to see the Canadian diva return to the stage in France. The six evenings had sold out in a few minutes, the day the ticket office opened. However, the tickets remain valid. If you have any questions, you are asked to contact your point of sale.

Face à la situation, nous sommes contraints de reporter les concerts de Céline Dion prévus cet été.

Nous travaillons pour les reprogrammer au plus vite, les nouvelles dates seront annoncées rapidement.

⚠️vos billets resteront valables

+ d’infos ➡️ https://t.co/jUyJROOA3i pic.twitter.com/RAKwcQQpzV — Paris La Défense Arena (@ParisLaDefArena) April 24, 2020

