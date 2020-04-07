Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron Visiting Seine-Saint-Denis this Tuesday

Emmanuel Macron will travel to Seine-Saint-Denis on Tuesday 7th April 2020. This is his second visit to the department since the start of the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic.

he department has been particularly affected since the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday 7th April 2020, Emmanuel Macron will travel to Seine-Saint-Denis to meet health and social support professionals, according to Le Parisien .

The President of the Republic will make the first stop at the Pantin multidisciplinary health centre before going to La Courneuve where he will visit the Communal Center for Social Action (CCAS).







The epidemic rages in Seine-Saint-Denis

This move comes at a time when the department is currently deploring 296 deaths since the start of the epidemic. The hospitals are reaching them, their capacity limits with a total of 1,406 people are currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus, including 235 in intensive care.

To accommodate all these patients, the services continue to “push the walls” to install the maximum number of beds. A constant challenge.







It will be the second visit of the Head of State since the start of the epidemic. On March 18th, Emmanuel Macron had visited the resuscitation teams at the Avicenne hospital in Bobigny.

