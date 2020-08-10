Coronavirus: An Illegal Rave Still Attracts Between 5,000 and 7,000 People in Lozère

At the height of the party that began on Saturday in Lozère, more than 10,000 people were present. The event is however prohibited and illegal

The party continues and the crowd also despite the limitation of gatherings linked to the coronavirus. Between 5,000 and 7,000 people still remained on Monday morning on agricultural land in the Cévennes National Park where they gathered on Saturday evening for a rave party.

Dangerous ground

“Two squadrons of the mobile gendarmerie, i.e. 120 men, as well as 50 departmental gendarmes take turns on-site to monitor the site and prevent vehicles from leaving for health issues, linked to the risk of the spread of Covid-19, and also to road safety ”, indicated the prefecture of Lozère. The gendarmes also proceeded to verbalizations for alcohol level and use of narcotic products. In addition, the gathering is located on a limestone plateau, the Causse Méjean, crossed by gorges, recalled the prefecture.

Saturday evening around midnight, several hundred vehicles had invaded this agricultural land in the town of Hures-la-Parade to set up a giant rave party. According to the farmers, the town hall and the gendarmes questioned Sunday morning, more than 10,000 people were present for this prohibited and illegal event, while demonstrations of more than 5,000 people are still prohibited in France. “The Lozériens were very serious with the Covid, they respected the barrier gestures and this massive arrival of people who respect nothing deeply shocked them”, underlined Sunday evening the prefect Valérie Hatsch.

From 8 a.m. on Sunday, the gendarmes had blocked the access to prevent other ravers from joining the party. Very young children are there, the prefect said, referring to the deployment of an advanced medical post and the presence of the Red Cross. The authorities also distributed masks and hydroalcoholic gel to the ravers.

