Coronavirus and Confinement: Sport Largely Prohibited on the Streets of Paris

The mayor of Paris and the police prefecture have decided to ban, from Wednesday 8th April 2020, all sports activities in the streets of the capital from 10am to 7pm.

Faced with non-compliance with confinement, the Paris city hall and the police prefecture announced, Tuesday 7th April 2020, the prohibition of any sporting activity in the streets of the capital, from Wednesday 8th April, between 10 am and 7pm.







“Outings for sports activities will no longer be authorized”

The practice of jogging will be considerably reduced in the streets of Paris. From 10 am, Wednesday 8th Apri, until 7 pm, “outings for individual sports activities will no longer be allowed” in Paris, says the police headquarters. This prohibition is valid every day. These outings “remain authorized from 7 pm to 10 am”.

The objective of this measure is to restrict physical activities “at the time when traffic on the streets is the lowest”. Anne Hidalgo and Didier Lallement “recall that each exit avoided is useful in the fight against the epidemic” of coronavirus.

#Coronavirus | Le préfet de Police, en concertation avec la Maire de Paris, renforce les règles du confinement

en limitant la pratique sportive individuelle à compter du mercredi 8 avril 2020.

➡️Ces sorties ne sont désormais plus autorisées entre 10h et 19h. pic.twitter.com/z1M46wIfjf — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) April 7, 2020

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)