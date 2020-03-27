Weather in Charente: Fresher, despite the Good Weather

The weather in Charente will feel fresher today
WEATHER: The weather in Charente will feel fresher today, despite the good amount of sunshine across the department

The sky is clear, the sun is shining, but it is cold this morning in Charente. There are frosts in the countryside.

The weather in Charente will feel fresher today, according to the latest forecast from Meteo France.  The sky will have some clouds, but the sun will still prevail today.



A north wind will bring a feeling of cold.

As for the temperatures, we should see 14 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac at the warmest part of the day.

