Nouvelle Aquitaine: The Number of Coronavirus Cases has Doubled, with 13 New Confirmed Cases

This 8th March 2020, the Regional Health Agency took stock of the coronavirus epidemic. Result: 13 new cases confirmed in Nouvelle Aquitaine.

During the past 24 hours, there has been a sharp increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nouvelle Aquitaine. During its update on March 8, 2020, the ARS reported 13 new cases.

Five new cases in Lot-et-Garonne…

This brings to 29 the number of confirmed cases in the region where, however, “there is no cluster”, recalls Michel Laforcade, director of the Regional Health Agency,







Indeed, among the 13 new cases of the Coronavirus Covid-19, there are five in Lot-et-Garonne which is linked to the religious gathering in Mulhouse. Ditto for the new case listed in Gironde.

… And in Charente-Maritime

Another highly affected department: Charente-Maritime with five new cases including a couple in contact with a case in Occitania and three other people linked to an already known case.

Finally, we do not know the origin of the new confirmed case in Corrèze; whereas the new case in Vienna is linked to an already known case.

Find the right behaviours to adopt to fight the epidemic on the ARS website.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)