Nantes: Here is the Weather Forecast for Wednesday 11th March

WEATHER: The sun will find it difficult to pierce amidst the clouds that will last throughout the day in Nantes. Light showers will be possible. The temperatures will be 13 ° C in the morning and 14 ° C in the afternoon …

Today, the sun will be hidden behind clouds in Nantes, where the weather will be cloudy. Be careful: light showers are expected. A southwest wind will blow at 22 km / h. In the morning, we anticipate values ​​around 13 ° C. The afternoon will remain gloomy because of clouds which remain in the sky. The temperatures will be between 12 and 14 ° C. The evening will remain gray due to the clouds that persist in the sky. There may be light showers. The values ​​will be around 11 ° C. During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the sky will be slightly cloudy.







Tomorrow, in Nantes, clouds will not want to give way to the sun. Scattered rains will fall on the city. A modest west wind will be felt by the locals. In the morning, the sun will be hidden behind clouds. It will be 11 ° C on average. The sun will struggle to break through the clouds that will remain in the afternoon. Values ​​will display between 9 ° C and 12 ° C. The evening will remain gloomy because of the clouds which remain in the sky. Scattered rains will fall. The thermometer will display an average of 7 ° C.

An improvement is expected in the following days. Sunny days are expected, accompanied by temperatures of around 3 ° C on average.

