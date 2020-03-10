Coronavirus: 33 Dead, 1,784 Confirmed Cases… Update on the Situation in France

The coronavirus has claimed new victims in France. This Tuesday 10th March 2020, 1,784 additional people were infected with the virus, 372 more than the day before.

The fight against the coronavirus continues in France, where measures to stem the epidemic are increasing. This Tuesday, March 10, 2020, the Ministry of Health reports 372 new cases and three additional deaths since the last report yesterday.

This brings to 1,784 the total number of people infected and to 33 the number of dead (19 men and 14 women) since the start of the epidemic. The vast majority of them (23) are over 75 years old.







86 people are “in a serious situation and are hospitalized in intensive care units,” said Jérôme Salomon, the Director-General of Health, during his daily press conference. But “98% of people recover,” he says.

Two new clusters: Aude and Calvados

The Director-General of Health cited two new outbreaks, namely Aude and Calvados. This brings the number of clusters back to nine , Aude and Calvados, in addition to those already identified in Corsica, Haut-Rhin, Haute-Savoie (two households), Oise, Morbihan and the group of travellers who visited in Egypt.

The six regions most affected are therefore Corsica, Grand-Est, Hauts-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Burgundy France-Comté.

France also remains in stage 2 (out of 3) of the epidemic. 157 health establishments are mobilized “on the front line”, added Jérôme Salomon.







And abroad?

Worldwide, more than 116,600 people are currently infected with the virus, including 80,000 in China.

A total of 106 countries are affected.

A contaminated policeman in Paris

He is one of 27 confirmed cases in the capital. A first official from the Paris police headquarters was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The 42-year-old man from the Railroad Brigade was hospitalized at La Pitié-Salpêtrière .

Some of his colleagues, who were in contact with him, were also placed in confinement for 14 days.

Special measures for municipal

Sunday March 15, 2020, the French will call the polls to elect their (new) mayor. Problem: the risk of high abstention is emerging as the psychosis linked to Covid-19 grows in the population… To reassure voters and limit the spread of the virus, measures will be taken on D-Day in the offices of vote .

For example, the Ministry of the Interior asked the town halls to make available a hand-washing point or, failing that, hydroalcoholic gel at the entrance and exit of the polling station. Voters will also be able to bring their own pen (provided the ink is blue or black and indelible.

Fuel prices fall

Depending on the city, prices vary but have one thing in common: they are falling! This Tuesday, the price of fuels at the pump is dropping dramatically, and economic consequence of the coronavirus epidemic. On average, the drop is around 12 cents, especially on diesel.

For good reason, oil prices fell by almost 30% all early in the morning and caused, at the same time, the fall of the stock markets. It remains to be seen whether this decline will continue…

L1 and L2 matches will be played behind closed doors

She was feared, and yet so predictable … The decision, which follows the ministerial decree prohibiting any gathering greater than 1,000 people because of the epidemic, was taken on Tuesday by the Professional Football League (LFP): the matches of the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 championships will be held behind closed doors until April 15th, 2020.

In total, four-match days and 80 matches are concerned.

Note that this period could be extended depending on the spread of the virus, announced the authorities.

Finally, international matches will also be disrupted: the French Football Federation (FFF) has announced that the next two matches of the French team (against Ukraine for the first and Finland for the second) will also be played behind closed doors, just like those of the French Women’s Tournament.

Ticket sales for the Top 14 suspended

After football, the turn of rugby. The Racing 92 has announced on Tuesday suspended the sale of tickets for the match against the Stade French Paris, due to the government’s decision to prohibit, until 15 April, any gathering of more than 1 000 people. However, the derby must take place on the weekend of April 11 and 12.

No indication has yet been provided as to the holding of the match or not.

Ryanair suspends flights to and from Italy

The airline Ryanair announced on Tuesday the suspension of its domestic flights to and from Italy from Wednesday 11th March, midnight, to Wednesday 8th April, midnight, “following the decision of the Italian government to” lock “the across the country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. ”

For Italian international flights, the dates correspond to Friday 13th March, midnight, to Wednesday 8th April, midnight.

According to a decree issued by the government of Rome, unprecedented in the world, some 60 million Italians are currently confined to their homes. In this country, the coronavirus has already killed more than 400 people and contaminated 9,000 others.

