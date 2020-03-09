Max von Sydow, Franco-Swedish actor in The Exorcist and Game of Thrones, Dies

The actor, Max von Sydow also played in some French productions, like “Oscar et la Dame rose” or even “Un homme et son chien”, died Sunday 8th March 2020, at the age of 90 years.

His name may not mean anything to you, and yet it is likely that you have already crossed its immense silhouette (almost two meters) and its piercing blue eyes.

The Franco-Swedish actor Max von Sydow died on Sunday 8th March 2020, at the age of 90 years.

“It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow,” his wife Catherine Brelet announced on Monday in a press release.

L’acteur franco-suédois Max Von Sydow, qui a tourné dans une dizaine de films de son compatriote Ingmar Bergman avant d’entamer une carrière riche en seconds rôles à Hollywood, est décédé à l’âge de 90 ans, a indiqué son épouse dans un communiqué transmis par son agent #AFP pic.twitter.com/eVu5N5FPDz — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) March 9, 2020

An actor who played with the big names in cinema

Since his birth in Sweden in 1929, Carl Adolf von Sydow started on the stage of the theatre before starting a recognized career in cinema.







A favourite actor of Ingmar Bergman, with whom he will film in “The Seventh Seal”, “The Source” or “Les Communiants”, he has been able to boast of collaborating with certain big names in cinema.

From his role as Father Lankester Merrin in the unforgettable “The Exorcist” by William Friedken (1973) to “Dune” (1984) by David Lynch, not forgetting “Minority Report” (2002) by Steven Spielberg or even “Shutter Island ”(2010) by Martin Scorsese, Max von Sydow also distinguished himself in the Star Wars saga with the role of Lor San Tekka in“ The Force Awakens ”(2014).

You may also have recognized him in 2009 in the role of Cardinal Otto Von Walburg in the series “Les Tudors” or of the Crow with three eyes in 2016 in the very popular “Game of Thrones”.

Knight of the Legion of Honor in 2011

A great lover of France, Max von Sydoow lived in Provence with his wife, director Catherine Brelet, whom he married in 1997.

He had also filmed in some French productions, like “A man and his dog” (2008) by Francis Huster, alongside Jean-Paul Belmondo, or “Oscar and the Pink Lady” (2009 ) by Eric Emmanuel-Schmidt.

The actor had obtained French nationality in 2002 and received the Legion of Honor in 2011 on the sidelines of the Lumière Festival.

Max Von Sydow : – Hawaï (66), il y tournera avec ses deux fils qu’il a eu avec la comédien Kerstin Olin – Les 3 Jours du Condor (75) de Sydney Pollack – La Mort en Direct (90)de Bertrand Tavernier, avec Romy Schneider – Le Scaphandre et le Papillon (06) de Julian Schnabel pic.twitter.com/qEQ2dnhv8k — Th Barnaudt (@tbarnaud) March 9, 2020

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)