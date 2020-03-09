Seine-et-Marne: Coronavirus Covid-19, the Cheese and Coulommiers Wine Fair could be Cancelled

Scheduled for April 3rd-6th, the 53rd Coulommiers Cheese and Wine Fair will not take place this year due to the risk of the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic.

The news has fallen: as it has been feared for some time, the 2020 edition of the International Fair for Cheese and Wines from Coulommiers may well not take place. Naturally, it is because of the very probable Covid-19 epidemic and the ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people that this 53 rd edition is likely not to be held.

Since 1967, this meeting has traditionally honoured regional and national cheese and wine specialities.







This cancellation, which is not yet official or certain, is a real disaster for the Fair Committee. “The announcement of the ban on all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a closed place, yesterday Sunday, directly concerns us since the marquee of 4,500 m 2 , which is now 80% assembled, can really not be considered an open place. We have not yet received the official notice from the prefecture, but we have no illusions: the fair cannot take place, ”explains Bernard Moron, vice-president of the Fair Committee.

Significant costs have already been incurred, but the organizers do not yet know if they can be compensated. “We are in the most complete blur for the moment,” laments Bernard Moron.

