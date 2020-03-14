Coronavirus: Ports of Nice Prohibited to Passenger Ships

BOATS: Eight ports in around Nice are affected by this ban due to the spread of Coronavirus across France

Access to the eight ports of the metropolitan area of Nice has been closed to ships carrying passengers until further notice in order to “fight” the coronavirus pandemic, according to a decree issued by the metropolis. This prohibition concerns the ports of Nice, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cros de Cagnes, Saint-Jean-Cap Ferrat, Cap-d’Ail, Eze, Beaulieu Plaisance and Beaulieu-Fourmis and targets in particular ferries and cruise ships, specifies the metropolis directed by Christian Estrosi (LR).

“All ships carrying passengers are not allowed to dock in the ports of the metropolis. Only freight remains authorized ”, that is to say, the cargo of goods, indicates the order. Finally, only artisanal and local fishing is allowed. In addition, Marineland Park in Antibes has announced that it will close its doors from Monday until April 3 in order to “limit the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19”.







“The care staff will remain fully mobilized to ensure the permanent well-being of the animals during this period”, adds the Alpes-Maritimes amusement park.

