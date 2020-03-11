Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron will Speak on Television Thursday at 8 pm

It will be the first solemn declaration by the President of the Republic since the start of the coronavirus health crisis.

Moving to stage 3 of the epidemic? Postponement of municipal elections? Bets have been open since the announcement of Emmanuel Macron’s televised declaration, which will take place this Thursday 12th March 2020 at 8 p.m.

“Dedicated to the health crisis” linked to Coronavirus Covid-19 , this speech will, however, be “quite short”, said this Wednesday Sibeth Ndiaye, the government spokesperson, after the Council of Ministers.

This speech, which comes three days before the first round of municipal elections, will be the first official for the president since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, after some answers here and there during his various trips.







1,784 positive cases and 33 deaths

Tuesday 10th March 2020, Emmanuel Macron had assured that France was only at the “beginning of this epidemic” and congratulated the anticipation and the preparation of health authorities vis-à-vis the coronavirus, which left 1,784 people infected and 33 dead in France according to the latest assessment of health agencies.

