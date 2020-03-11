Coronavirus in Nantes: Carnival Postponed to a Later Date

EPIDEMIC: The carnival event should take place from March 29th to April 4th in the streets of Nantes

The decision has just been made this Tuesday evening. Compromised since the coronavirus epidemic has grown in France, like many other events, the Nantes Carnival will finally be postponed. The Nemo association has just announced it on its Facebook page. The new dates of the event, initially scheduled for March 29, April 1 and 4 next in the streets of the city centre, are not known but “will be fixed and communicated soon”.

Placed this year on the theme of humour, the carnival provided for the arrival of fifteen floats, traditional big heads and hundreds of musicians and dancers. Each year, tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of people respond. Its organizers present it as “the second carnival in France in terms of the number of spectators”.







Already postponements

It is not the first time in its history that the carnival has changed its organization. In 2016 and 2018, two demonstrations (against the labour law, then in support of the ZAD) had degenerated and caused the postponement of the night carnival. In 2017, its route was reduced due to the terrorist threat. But in 2011, the event simply did not take place due to a discord between the town hall and the organizers.

