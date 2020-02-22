The weather forecast for Saturday 22nd February for Lorient

This Saturday22nd February will be characterized by mainly cloudy weather and temperatures approaching 11 degrees. There will be no inclement weather during the day

When you wake up, the sky will be cloudy in Lorient this Saturday 22nd February 2020, but the temperature will be warm. The force of the wind will evolve between 20 and 25 km/h, and its orientation will be variable. It will be able to cross 45 km/h in a gust. In the early morning, the thermometer will display 9 ° C, and will rise in the late morning to reach 12 ° C.







The temperatures will remain homogeneous at 13 ° C throughout the second half of the day. The sky will still be cloudy around noon, then the clouds will intensify by mid-afternoon. The wind will oscillate around 25 km/h, and its direction will be inconsistent. The 45 km/h can be reached in gusts.

Tonight the skies will always be very cloudy around 6 p.m. then brighten up slightly in the early evening. The wind will vary between 15 and 20 km/h, while the temperatures will remain constant at 11 ° C. The wind will blow from the West, then will shift to the Southwest around 11 pm.

The thermometer will remain stable at 12 ° C overnight, while the wind force will oscillate around 20 km / h. Gusts can exceed 45 km / h. During this interval, it will be from the Southwest sector. The weather will still be overcast.

During tomorrow, the air temperature will be almost the same as today: it will be at most 13 ° C (around 3 p.m.) and at least 11 ° C (from 8 p.m. at 11 p.m.). The weather will be overcast, but no precipitation is expected.

