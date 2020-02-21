Call to Strike at Air France for Friday and Saturday

Five Air France airline unions are calling for a protest against the increased use of subcontracting.

Employees assigned to short-haul flights at Air France, at regional stopovers and at Paris-Orly, are mobilized in the context of a strike call on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd February 2020.

A call by five unions (CGT, CFDT, CFE-CGC, FO and UNSA) to walkouts “from a few hours to a day”, to protest in particular against the increased use of subcontracting within the airline, after several plans for voluntary departures, recalls Air Journal .







What impact on air traffic?

A movement likely to cause disruption, even if on the side of the management of Air France, it is ensured that the entire flight program remains preserved Friday and Saturday, explained Thursday 20th February to the press Anne Rigail, director-general of Air France, on the sidelines of the press conference presenting the financial results of the Air France-KLM group.

In May 2019, management announced a plan of up to 465 voluntary departures, following a loss of 189 million euros in 2018 on the national short-haul network.

For its part, the SNPL union of the Hop company called the pilots to strike Monday, February 24, “then every Friday.”

