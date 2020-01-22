Weather in Charente: The Weather is Getting Worse

The weather in Charente is getting worse

The weather in Charente is getting colder this Wednesday 22nd January

The weather in Charente is getting colder this Wednesday 22nd January 2020, with temperatures of zero degrees in the countryside and 1 degrees in Angouleme at 8am this morning.  In the sky, a few clouds.

Meteo France forecasts for a rather clear morning but the clouds will thicken especially in the southern part of the department and will give rain.

The North should be spared. A northeast wind will blow moderately.



The temperatures will indicate 10 degrees in Cognac and Angoulême and 12 degrees in the south of the Charente, in Chalais, Montmoreau and Villebois-Lavalette.

The afternoon forecast for the weather in France
The afternoon forecast for the weather in France (Photo: Meteo France)

