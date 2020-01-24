Weather in Charente: The Sun is Coming Back

Local News
spanner44Leave a Comment on Weather in Charente: The Sun is Coming Back
The weather in Charente will see the sun coming back

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will see the return of the sun, intermittently this afternoon

It is mild this morning in Charente, the sky is dotted with grey clouds and should remain so until early afternoon according to the latest forecast from Meteo France, where the threatening clouds will emerge and the sun should shine intermittently in the sky of Charente. 



Temperatures at their highest will be 13 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac and in a southeasterly wind will blow weakly.

The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente

 

Weather in Charente: The Sun is Coming Back 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

On the night of Sunday 28 to Monday 29 October 2018, a fire reduced to ashes five cars in Toulouse. And the fire then spread to a nearby bakery.

Toulouse: Five Cars Ravaged by a Fire, Which Spreads to a Bakery

spanner44
Two people died in the crash of a twin-engine aircraft in Saint-Chamond (Loire)

Loire: A Tourist Plane Crashes on a Highway, Two Dead

spanner44
At Questembert. Three people arrested with 100 litres of fuel

Questembert: Three People Arrested with 100 Litres of Fuel

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of