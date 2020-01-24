Weather in Charente: The Sun is Coming Back

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will see the return of the sun, intermittently this afternoon

It is mild this morning in Charente, the sky is dotted with grey clouds and should remain so until early afternoon according to the latest forecast from Meteo France, where the threatening clouds will emerge and the sun should shine intermittently in the sky of Charente.







Temperatures at their highest will be 13 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac and in a southeasterly wind will blow weakly.

