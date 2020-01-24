Pension Reform: Around 1500 people March in Angouleme

PENSION REFORM: In Angouleme (Charente) 1500 people are marching against the proposed pension reform by the government

Opponents of the pension reform by the government are demonstrating again this Friday in Angouleme (Charente) when the bill has just been presented to the Council of Ministers.







Departing from Angouleme station at around 10.30am, there are around 1,500 parades through the city centre. The yellow vests are at the head of the procession. They are currently in front of the prefecture

