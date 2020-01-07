Weather in Charente: Rain

WEATHER: The weather in Charente is mild this morning, with an overcast sky and rain for most of the day

The weather in Charente is mild this morning with 8 degrees in the countryside as well as in Angouleme at 8am.

The sky is overcast and it is raining. A situation that should last all day.







We will have to wait until Wednesday afternoon to see an improvement take shape in the Charente sky.

This Tuesday the south wind will blow weakly and the temperatures will not exceed 11 degrees in Cognac and 9 degrees in Angouleme.

