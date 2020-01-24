Coronavirus: A Patient Hospitalised in Bordeaux for Suspicious Symptoms after a Stay in China

This Thursday 23rd January 2020, a suspected case of coronavirus 2019-nCov was taken care of by SOS Doctors in Bordeaux (Gironde). The patient, originally from China, was hospitalised.

Victim of cough and fever, the patient said he had been in contact with people from Wuhan province where the 2019-nCov coronavirus developed.







Evacuated in quarantine

The doctor quickly launched the health alert. He provided the patient with a mask, put on a mask and put the consultation room in absolute isolation.

Once the precautions had been taken, he contacted the regulating physician of SAMU 33 for the management of this patient, who was evacuated in quarantine to the Bordeaux University Hospital for assessment and observation.

Wuhan is twinned with Bordeaux

In addition, you should know that the Chinese city of Wuhan has been twinned with Bordeaux since 1998. In this regard, Mayor Nicolas Florian sent a message of support to his counterpart Zhou Xianwang:

“It is with great emotion and deep sadness that we learned of the death of several people in Wuhan due to the health crisis that you have been experiencing for several days.”

On behalf of all Bordeaux residents, the elected representative joined “the pain of the families and all Wuhan people” and reiterated his readiness to “cooperate in all areas [necessary]”.

