The future of medical tourism in France

Medical tourism to Europe and especially to France has become an increasingly popular alternative to the American healthcare system.

It doesn’t take a whole lot of digging to understand that the medical system in the United States is a wildly contentious issue that offers little to those that cannot afford the steep prices for even the simplest treatments. Skyrocketing medical prices leave nearly 1 in 5 Americans without the ability to cover their basic medical expenses, even with insurance. For this reason, medical tourism has become an increasingly popular alternative to the American healthcare system.

One major destination for medical procedures is France due to its exceptionally high calibre medical institutions — actually considered one of the best in the world. Furthermore, universal care prices make most procedures affordable, especially compared to standard costs in the U.S. Unlike the prevalent rumour regarding socialized healthcare in the U.S., wait times are typically dramatically lower in France as well.

For these reasons, medical tourism is a growing industry in the country. People not only from the U.S. but all over the world, come for all sorts of medical treatments including things such as:

Women’s care,

Preventative care,

Dental care,

Cosmetic surgery,

Cancer treatments, and

Other major surgeries/treatment procedures

Preventative Care

Preventative care can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people, but in general, it means to provide medical treatment and/or guidance that will prevent the development of more serious health concerns further down the road. The idea of preventative healthcare is a big deal in France and it permeates the entire culture from the enjoyment of meals, work-free time ratios, and humanities appreciation. All of these things are examples of holistic health ideals, which cover the health of the physical body as well as the mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects.







One big aspect of preventative healthcare is women’s health. All in all, France does pretty well at addressing specific women’s health issues , which means it is a great place to travel for women’s health-related medical tourism. The government does a lot to specifically address certain women’s issues and is working hard to help alleviate some of the prevalent worldwide stigmas related to women’s care.

That being said, medical professionals are some of the most important people when it comes to breaking down these stigmas. People such as nurses have a critical role to play in promoting preventive health care , no matter where they practice. In the United States, France, and nearly every other country out there, encouraging healthy people to take preventative steps is an important factor in boosting the overall, long-term health of the population

Dental Care

Great, low-cost dental treatment is another thing that many individuals travel to France. In fact, dental care is a primary medical tourism draw for many. Even those that have lived in and out of the country for many years still come back for dental treatment and look forward to the straightforward, no-frills, or added expenses care they will receive.

Without insurance, something like tooth extraction in the United States will cost the average person something like $300 per tooth, plus any additional work that needs to be done. In France, the estimated cost is somewhere around $40 per tooth , which covers the majority of extra necessary dental work. Even more expensive dental procedures, such as dental implants, have even more impressive price differences between countries.

Regardless of whatever dental procedure you plan to have done or where you plan to do it, it is important to have a good grasp on what you need to know before going in . Most people are absolutely terrified of going to the dentist, especially when it involves something potentially painful such as a tooth extraction. However, with the right mentality and great professional treatment, it can be dealt with quickly and easily.

Major Medical Treatment

In the United States, if you are injured at work or have any other sort of serious accident, receiving treatment within the country could put you into decades worth of medical debt. When possible, many people skip the domestic treatment options and instead head out of the country for major medical surgeries and other treatments. This can drive costs down dramatically and help people get back on their feet without the crushing weight of debt for the rest of their lives.

France takes pride in having some of the world’s leading surgical professionals housed within their country. Specialities such as orthopaedic, cardiology, obesity and general surgery are top-notch here and, therefore, are a draw for patients from across the globe. Treatments for many of these conditions are holistic and include rehabilitation care and preventative education afterwards.

Even things that are relatively common, such as having a baby , can be a great deal more cost-effective in a place like France. In France, the average cost of having a child — including prenatal care — is somewhere around $3,500. In the U.S. it averages $10,000 for a routine birth and upwards of $30,000 for complicated ones even with quality insurance.

Medical tourism in France is on the rise, and for good reason. Treatment within the country is high quality and prices are distinctly lower than in many other places, especially the United States. Treatments for all sorts of things can be obtained in France for a fraction of the price including preventative care, dental care, and major healthcare treatments, which means there’s no surprise why people are travelling in in order to be taken care of!

