Cameron Diaz, Mum for the First Time at 47

The actress Cameron Diaz and her husband, musician Benji Madden, have announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix, for the new year.

What better way to start the year than a baby? This is what Cameron Diaz has just announced on Instagram: she had her first child, at the age of 47. “Happy New Year from the Maddens,” writes the actress. We are so happy, blessed and grateful to start this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. It instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. ”

“Very very cute”

The star then requests respect for her private life, and that of her family, and specifies that she will not share photos of her child, or other details, except that she is “very very cute ”. We will not know more, we do not know how she had her daughter, if the couple called a surrogate mother or if she was adopted.

Cameron Diaz has put his career as an actress on hold for several years and spins perfect love with Benji Madden, guitarist of the group Good Charlotte and her husband since 2015 after only a few months of the relationship.

