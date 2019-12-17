Weather in Charente: Clouds and Rain

The weather in Charente will be a sky full of clouds with some rain

WEATHER: The forecast for the weather in Charente is for a day of a sky covered in clouds and rain during the day

It is mild this morning in the Charente with 8 degrees at 8 am in the countryside and in Angouleme. 

According to the latest forecast from Meteo France, the weather in Charente will have a sky that is overcast but the weather is dry. The clouds will become more and more threatening this Tuesday and the rain should return.



During the afternoon, they will be supported on the west of the Charente. The wind will blow weakly.

Temperatures will drop to 12 ° C in Angouleme and 11 in Cognac.

The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente this Tuesday 17th December (Photo: Meteo France)

