Strike of December 17th: Where are the Blocking Points in Seine-Maritime

In the early morning, Tuesday, December 17, blockages were in place on the roads of Seine-Maritime.

The mobilisation against pension reforms continues in Seine-Maritime this Tuesday 17th December 2019. Actions have been taken on the roads since the start of the morning.

The unions hope for an even stronger day of mobilisation than the previous ones. Tuesday 17th December, they call to beat the pavement throughout France, to protest against the pension reform project. In Rouen (Seine-Maritime) and Le Havre, this will be reflected in particular in mid-morning demonstrations.

Read also: Strike of December 17: what to expect for SNCF traffic in Normandy?




Already at dawn, on the Seine-Maritime roads, some blocking points are to be identified, causing slowdowns. The unions have also planned to tow at 7.45 am in front of the high schools in the city of Rouen, without, however, setting up blockages.

The different slowdown points on the roads

  • In Caudebec-en-Caux, near the Pont de Brotonne, a filtering dam has been installed;
  • In Canteleu, at the Loup roundabout, also filtering dam;
  • In Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon, at the ExxonMobil roundabout;
  • On the Tancarville bridge;
  • Pallet fire on the edge of Rouen prison, but no roadblock;
  • The Quillebeuf, Jumièges and Duclair ferries are stopped.

