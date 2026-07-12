The Heatwave Gains Intensity this Sunday: Red Alert Extended to 37 Departments, up to 43°C Forecast

As the heatwave continues, Météo France anticipates a very hot day throughout the country, this Sunday 12th July 2026.

The peak of the third heatwave from 2026 expected this Sunday 12th July. More than a week after the start of this heat wave, we should reach almost record values in certain regions of the country. according to Météo-France.

Consequence: the weather organization has extended its red alert (red vigilance) to 37 departments, against 24 this Saturday. Here they are:

Allier

Aveyron

Charente

Cher

Corrèze

Creuse

Deux-Sèvres

Dordogne

Essonne

Eure-et-Loir

Haute-Vienne

Hauts-de-Seine

Ille-et-Vilaine

Indre

Indre-et-Loire

Loir-et-Cher

Loire-Atlantique

Loiret

Lot

Lot-et-Garonne

Maine-et-Loire

Mayenne

Morbihan

Nièvre

Orne

Paris

Sarthe

Seine-St-Denis

Seine-et-Marne

Tarn

Tarn-et-Garonne

Val-D’Oise

Val-de-Marne

Vendée

Vienne

Yonne

Yvelines

At the same time, 46 departments are on orange alert:

Ain

Aisne

Ardennes

Ardèche

Ariège

Aube

Bas-Rhin

Calvados

Cantal

Charente-Maritime

Côte-d’Or

Côtes d’Armor

Doubs

Drôme

Eure

Finistère

Gers

Gironde

Haut-Rhin

Haute-Garonne

Haute-Marne

Haute-Savoie

Haute-Saône

Hautes-Pyrénées

Isère

Jura

Landes

Loire

Manche

Marne

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Meuse

Moselle

Nord

Oise

Pas-de-Calais

Puy-de-Dôme

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Rhône

Savoie

Saône-et-Loire

Seine-Maritime

Somme

Terr. de Belfort

Vaucluse

Vosges

More than 28°C average temperature?

This Sunday, the ITN (national thermal index, i.e. the average daily temperature in mainland France measured by Météo France) should be between 28.25°C and 28.53°C. This is below the record of 30.1°C recorded on June 24, 2026, but it is well above the heatwave threshold of 25.3°C.

Locally, maximums of around 40°C are expected across the entire western coast, Île-de-France and the center of the country. The thermometer could flirt with 41°C, 42°C, or even 43°C in the southwest.

When will the heatwave end?

Only a few territories on the Mediterranean coast should be spared for the moment. As explained by meteorologist Yann Amice, “the hot block is starting to shift towards the east, driven by fairly violent storms off the coast of Brittany and the Atlantic coast”. And the heat will gradually escape throughout the next week. We should emerge from the heatwave around July 16-17.