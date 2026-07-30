Violent Storms Return to France this Thursday: Departments on Alert, Here’s Where it Will Fall

While the extreme heat has returned to part of the country, storms, locally strong, are to be feared this Thursday 30th July 2026. Here is the forecast.

This Thursday 30th July 2026, many departments are still placed in heatwave orange alert, as we detail here.

This Thursday, a change in weather will nevertheless cause temperatures to drop significantly over a good western half of the territory while extreme heat will persist over a small eastern half of the country with a heatwave extending from Franche-Comté to Corsica. Temperatures generally between 35°C and 38°C are expected there with peaks of 39°C in Lyon and the interior of the Var.

And risks of thunderstorms are to be feared at the same time. Météo-France places many departments on alert for these risks of violent phenomena this Thursday 30th July 2026 in its latest bulletin, at 9.30 a.m. this Thursday.

Departments placed on alert for thunderstorms this Thursday 30th July 2026:

Aisne

Allier

Ardennes

Aube

Charente

Charente-Maritime

Cher

Côte-d’Or

Creuse

Dordogne

Doubs

Eure-et-Loir

Gironde

Indre

Indre-et-Loire

Jura

Loir-et-Cher

Haute-Loire

Loiret

Lozère

Maine-et-Loire

Marne

Haute-Marne

Mayenne

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Meuse

Moselle

Nièvre

Oise

Puy-de-Dôme

Bas-Rhin

Haut-Rhin

Haute-Saône

Saône-et-Loire

Sarthe

Paris

Seine-et-Marne

Yvelines

Deux-Sèvres

Vienne

Haute-Vienne

Vosges

Yonne

Territoire de Belfort

Essonne

Hauts-de-Seine

Seine-Saint-Denis

Val-de-Marne

Val-d’Oise

During the night from Wednesday to Thursday 30th July, a stormy deterioration took place from Charentes and Pays de la Loire, and it will progress to the Center and Île-de-France at the end of the night. Caution!

This stormy weather will affect a large northeastern quarter of the country during the day this Thursday. In the evening, then during the night from Thursday to Friday July 31, new stormy developments are already expected from Aquitaine, before gradually moving towards the northeast…