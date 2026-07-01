More than 280 Firefighters from Aude Fight Against a Giant Fire in Minervois, Roads Cut

A giant fire is gaining ground in several municipalities in Aude and Hérault. More than 700 hectares have already been covered.

The fire, thought to be contained left Hérault this Wednesday 1st july 2026. But very quickly he got out of control and spread to several municipalities in Minervois in Aude.

At 7:30 p.m., this fire, which first broke out in the commune of Beaufort, had covered approximately 400 hectares “before continuing its evolution in Aude at the commune of Sainte-Valière”, specifies the prefecture at the beginning evening. At 8:30 p.m., the figure stood at 700 hectares.

“In unfavorable climatic conditions, the fire is moving rapidly in the northeast of the department” Prefecture of Aude