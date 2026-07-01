More than 280 Firefighters from Aude Fight Against a Giant Fire in Minervois, Roads Cut

More than 280 Firefighters from Aude Fight Against a Giant Fire in Minervois, Roads Cut

A giant fire is gaining ground in several municipalities in Aude and Hérault. More than 700 hectares have already been covered.

The fire, thought to be contained left Hérault this Wednesday 1st july 2026. But very quickly he got out of control and spread to several municipalities in Minervois in Aude.

At 7:30 p.m., this fire, which first broke out in the commune of Beaufort, had covered approximately 400 hectares “before continuing its evolution in Aude at the commune of Sainte-Valière”, specifies the prefecture at the beginning evening. At 8:30 p.m., the figure stood at 700 hectares.

“In unfavorable climatic conditions, the fire is moving rapidly in the northeast of the department”

Prefecture of Aude

Containment and evacuations

“Confinements or evacuations have started, particularly in the municipalities of Pouzols-Minervois and Mailhac”, adds the prefecture.

Six planes and a helicopter

Significant resources are mobilized in both departments. “For Aude, are currently mobilized 280 firefighters, 8 forest fire intervention groups, 2 Dash, 4 Canadairs, 1 water bomber helicopter as well as around thirty gendarmes. Other extra-departmental reinforcements are in transit”, detail the authorities.

Traffic very disrupted

Departmental roads RD367, RD5, RD605 and RD67 are currently cut off to traffic in the fire sector.

The municipalities of Mirepeisset, Sainte-Valière, Pouzols-Minervois have activated their municipal protection plan and the Greater Narbonne urban community has activated its intercommunal protection plan. Alain Bucquet, the prefect of Aude, activated the Departmental Operational Center (COD).

A public information unit (CIP) is open at the prefecture at number: 09.70.80.90.40

The prefecture calls for caution and to follow the instructions of the firefighters and gendarmes on site, but above all, as far as possible, to avoid the area.

Fire trucks surrounded

Furthermore, according to a source, three water-carrying trucks which were part of one of the mobilized columns were surrounded by a front of flames.

“The climatic conditions are still unfavorable, the situation is nevertheless stabilized and the fire no longer progresses. The right and left sides of the fire remain very active, the fire has not yet been fixed”, added the prefecture around 8:30 p.m.

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