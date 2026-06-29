EU Data Rules vs Google: Security Risks Explained
EU Data Rules vs Google: A Clash Between Competition and Cybersecurity
The European Union’s push to rein in Big Tech dominance is entering a critical phase—and Google is sounding the alarm. At the center of the controversy is the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a sweeping regulatory framework designed to boost competition in digital markets. But according to Google’s top security experts, some of the EU’s proposed measures could unintentionally expose billions of users to hacking, fraud, and privacy breaches.
This unfolding battle highlights a deeper tension between two powerful forces: the drive for fair competition and the need for robust cybersecurity.
What the EU Is Demanding from Google
Under the Digital Markets Act, Google has been designated a “gatekeeper,” meaning it must comply with strict rules to prevent anti-competitive behavior. The European Commission’s latest proposals go even further, targeting two core areas: search data access and Android interoperability.
Mandatory Search Data Sharing
The EU wants Google to provide third parties—such as rival search engines and AI companies—with access to detailed search data. This includes:
User search queries
Click and browsing behavior
Query refinements
Device identifiers
Approximate location data
Crucially, this data would be shared at a highly granular level and updated daily via automated APIs.
The goal is to give smaller competitors the ability to improve their own services and challenge Google’s dominance. However, critics argue that even anonymized datasets at this scale can be reverse-engineered.
Opening Up Android to Rivals
The Commission is also pushing for deeper interoperability within Android. This would allow competing AI assistants to:
Use wake-word activation (like “Hey Google”)
Access contextual user data
Interact across apps and services
In theory, this levels the playing field for AI innovation. In practice, it may create new vectors for data misuse.
Google’s Security Warning: A Real Risk or Strategic Pushback?
Google has responded forcefully, warning that the proposed measures could introduce “systemic vulnerabilities” into its ecosystem.
Re-Identification Risks in “Anonymous” Data
One of the biggest concerns is that anonymized search data isn’t truly anonymous. Security researchers have long shown that individuals can often be re-identified by combining datasets or analyzing unique query patterns.
For example, a seemingly harmless query like “best oncology clinic near small village in Normandy open Sunday” could easily be traced back to a single individual when combined with location and timing data.
Experts such as cybersecurity researcher Lukasz Olejnik have warned that the EU’s proposed filtering methods—like removing rare queries or using allowlists—may not be sufficient to prevent this.
Expanding the Attack Surface
Another issue is the sheer number of entities that would gain access to sensitive data. The more endpoints and APIs that exist, the greater the potential for:
Data leaks
Unauthorized access
Exploitation by malicious actors
This is a classic cybersecurity principle: increasing accessibility often increases risk.
Android and AI Security Concerns
Opening Android to third-party AI systems could also create new vulnerabilities. If poorly secured, these integrations might allow rogue apps or AI agents to:
Monitor user activity across apps
Extract sensitive information
Modify system settings without clear consent
Even if Google implements safeguards, enforcing consistent security standards across multiple third parties is notoriously difficult.
The EU’s Perspective: Breaking Big Tech’s Grip
From the EU’s standpoint, these measures are necessary to restore competition in digital markets long dominated by a handful of tech giants.
Why Data Access Matters
Search data is one of Google’s most valuable assets. It fuels:
Algorithm improvements
Ad targeting
AI model training
By forcing Google to share this data, regulators aim to give smaller players a fighting chance.
Lessons from Past Regulation
The DMA builds on earlier EU efforts, such as GDPR and antitrust cases against Google. However, this new approach is more aggressive, focusing on structural changes rather than fines alone.
Interestingly, similar remedies are emerging in the United States, where courts have also considered forcing Google to share certain datasets—though typically in a more limited form.
A Wider Trend: Regulation vs Innovation
This conflict is part of a broader global trend. Governments are increasingly trying to:
Regulate AI development
Limit monopolistic practices
Protect consumer data
But these goals can sometimes clash.
The Innovation Trade-Off
If companies are forced to share core data assets, they may have less incentive to innovate. On the other hand, without intervention, dominant players can stifle competition entirely.
The Security Trade-Off
More openness can drive innovation—but also increases exposure. The key challenge is finding a balance where competition improves without compromising user safety.
What This Means for Users and Businesses
For everyday users, the outcome of this debate could reshape how digital services work in Europe.
More competition could mean better tools and lower prices
But increased data sharing could raise privacy risks
For businesses—especially content creators and SEO professionals like you—there are also major implications:
Greater access to search data could democratize SEO insights
New AI tools may emerge with improved capabilities
But regulatory fragmentation could complicate digital strategy across regions
Final Thoughts: A Defining Moment for Digital Policy
The EU is expected to finalize its decision by late July 2026. Whatever the outcome, this case will likely set a global precedent for how governments regulate data, AI, and Big Tech.
The real question is not whether regulation is needed—but how far it should go without undermining the very users it aims to protect.
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