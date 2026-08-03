Foldable iPhone Ultra: Is Apple’s $2,500 Bet Worth It?

Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone Ultra could cost $2,500. Explore its design, Apple Upgrade leasing, launch outlook and what the price means.

Apple may be preparing to redraw the boundaries of premium smartphone pricing. The company’s long-rumored foldable iPhone—potentially marketed as the iPhone Ultra—is expected to combine a conventional iPhone experience with a larger, tablet-style internal screen. However, that flexibility could come with an unprecedented price: analysts and supply-chain reports have placed the rumored device somewhere between $2,000 and $2,500.

If accurate, this would make Apple’s first foldable iPhone the most expensive iPhone ever released. It would also arrive at a time when Apple has introduced a new leasing model, Apple Upgrade, allowing eligible US customers to pay for devices through monthly payments rather than buying them outright.

That combination could significantly change how consumers think about expensive Apple hardware. Instead of asking whether they can afford a $2,500 iPhone, buyers may focus on whether they can manage a monthly payment of approximately $60 to $70. The distinction matters—but leasing could also make the device more expensive over time, particularly for customers who never intend to upgrade.

Why the Foldable iPhone Could Cost $2,500

Foldable smartphones are more complex to manufacture than traditional slab-style phones. Apple would need to develop a flexible display, a precision hinge, a durable outer frame, specialized internal components and a battery system that can fit into an unusually thin design.

Reports suggest that the rumored iPhone Fold could measure approximately 5.5 inches when closed and around 7.8 inches when opened. The internal display would use a squarer, 4:3-style aspect ratio, giving it a more tablet-like appearance than the tall screens found on most smartphones. The unfolded device could also be approximately 4.5mm thick, according to current reporting.

Flexible OLED displays

The foldable OLED display is likely to be one of the most expensive components. Unlike a conventional smartphone screen, it must bend repeatedly without developing visible damage or losing touch sensitivity.

The screen must also include:

A flexible OLED panel.

A protective layer designed to withstand folding.

A hinge system that controls how the display opens and closes.

Internal reinforcement to reduce stress around the folding area.

Software that adapts apps to different screen sizes.

These parts are expensive not only because of their materials but also because manufacturing yields can be lower. In other words, more components may fail quality-control testing before they reach the final assembly line.

A more sophisticated hinge

The hinge is another important cost factor. A successful foldable iPhone would need to feel smooth, remain stable at different angles and protect the display from excessive pressure.

Apple could also prioritize a thinner, less visible crease. That would make the device more attractive to mainstream buyers, but achieving a discreet crease may require more advanced engineering and manufacturing techniques.

The company has traditionally positioned the iPhone as a premium product with tightly controlled design and manufacturing standards. It is therefore unlikely to launch a foldable phone that feels unfinished simply to match the prices of existing competitors.

More expensive internal components

The rumored device may also use a new generation of Apple silicon and increased memory to support multitasking across its larger internal screen. Some reports have linked the next iPhone generation to more expensive chip production, although these technical and cost details remain unconfirmed.

Memory pricing has also become a major issue across the technology sector, particularly as artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure consume more advanced components. If Apple faces higher costs for memory, displays and specialized materials at the same time, some of that increase could be passed on to consumers.

The Rumored iPhone Ultra Form Factor

The design appears to be aimed at customers who want both a phone and a small tablet in one device.

When folded, the outer display would function like a regular smartphone screen. Users could check messages, browse websites, make calls and use everyday apps without opening the device. When unfolded, the larger display could offer more room for reading, video viewing, photo editing, email and multitasking.

The reported 7.8-inch internal screen would be close to the size of an iPad mini, although its 4:3 aspect ratio could create a different experience from the current iPad mini format.

A pocket-sized tablet

The attraction is straightforward: one device could replace some of the functions normally divided between an iPhone and an iPad.

For example, a user might:

Read a long article without constantly scrolling.

View two apps side by side.

Edit documents on a larger canvas.

Watch video on a more spacious screen.

Review spreadsheets or presentations while travelling.

Use a larger keyboard for email and messaging.

This could be particularly appealing to frequent travellers, business users and professionals who want a larger screen without carrying two devices.

However, the iPhone Ultra may not eliminate the need for a tablet. A foldable phone still has a smaller display than a full-size iPad, and the trade-off for portability is likely to include a higher price, a more delicate screen and possible compromises in battery capacity or camera design.

Apple Upgrade Changes the Pricing Conversation

Apple launched Apple Upgrade in the United States through a partnership with Klarna. The programme allows customers to lease eligible Apple products, including iPhones, rather than automatically owning them after completing monthly payments. iPhone and Apple Watch leases are available over 12 or 24 months, while Mac and iPad terms extend to 24 or 36 months.

The advertised entry price for iPhones starts at $17.99 per month, although the monthly cost varies depending on the model, storage capacity, lease length and customer eligibility.

For a rumored $2,000-plus foldable iPhone, monthly payments could be substantially higher. Estimates of $60 to $70 per month for a 24-month term have circulated, but Apple has not confirmed an official lease price for the rumored device.

Leasing versus buying

The major difference between Apple Upgrade and a traditional purchase is ownership.

At the end of the lease, customers may generally have several choices:

Return the device.

Upgrade to a newer Apple product.

Make an additional payment to purchase the device, subject to the agreement’s terms.

That structure resembles car leasing more than a conventional phone installment plan. The monthly payment may be lower because the customer is paying for use during the lease term rather than paying off the entire retail price.

This can make the iPhone Ultra appear more accessible. A buyer who cannot or does not want to spend $2,500 upfront may find a monthly payment easier to fit into a household budget.

Nevertheless, the monthly figure should not be treated as the total price. Customers should check the full lease cost, any purchase fee at the end, damage or return conditions, insurance requirements and early-upgrade rules before signing up.

Who Could Benefit from Apple Upgrade?

Leasing may suit a particular type of Apple customer. It is potentially attractive to people who replace their phone every one or two years and care more about access to the latest model than long-term ownership.

The arrangement could also appeal to buyers who:

Want to avoid a large upfront payment.

Prefer predictable monthly expenses.

Plan to upgrade regularly.

Do not want to sell an old phone privately.

Want access to Apple’s newest form factor as soon as possible.

For these customers, returning the device at the end of the lease may be convenient. They do not need to find a buyer, negotiate a resale price or store an old phone in a drawer.

Why Leasing May Not Be the Cheapest Option

The downside is that lower monthly payments can obscure the overall cost of ownership.

Someone who buys a smartphone and keeps it for four or five years may eventually stop making payments while still retaining a device with resale or trade-in value. A customer who leases and upgrades continuously may keep paying indefinitely.

The absence of automatic AppleCare+ coverage could also affect the calculation. Reporting on Apple Upgrade indicates that the new leasing programme does not automatically include the same bundled protection associated with the previous iPhone Upgrade Program. Customers may need to buy coverage separately, increasing the real monthly cost.

A potential iPhone Ultra customer should therefore compare:

The outright retail price. The total of all lease payments. The end-of-term purchase price. AppleCare+ or other insurance costs. Trade-in value after two years. Fees for damage, loss or early termination.

The best option will depend heavily on how long the buyer plans to keep the device.

Launch Timing and Supply Concerns

Current reports point to a possible September launch window alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, although the timing is not final. One report says the device could go on sale around the same time as the iPhone 18 Pro range or shortly afterward.

Supply could be a bigger issue than the announcement date. Ming-Chi Kuo has reportedly warned that initial production may be limited, with only a fraction of projected units available during the third quarter. That could mean long delivery times, restricted availability and intense demand from early adopters.

Apple has experienced launch shortages with new product categories before. A limited first-generation foldable iPhone would not necessarily indicate weak demand; it could reflect the difficulty of producing a complex device at scale.

For consumers, however, limited supply could create practical problems. Customers may face delays, fewer storage options or pressure to preorder before independent reviews are available.

First-Generation Risks

Apple’s reputation may help mainstream foldable phones gain wider acceptance, but first-generation buyers could still encounter compromises.

Potential concerns include:

A visible crease in the internal screen.

Higher repair costs.

Greater vulnerability to dust or impact.

Limited app optimization at launch.

Heavier construction than a standard iPhone.

Reduced battery endurance when using the larger display.

A price that makes upgrades difficult for many buyers.

The device may also be more difficult to repair than a conventional iPhone. A damaged flexible display or hinge could be significantly more expensive to replace, particularly if Apple uses a tightly integrated design.

Some buyers may decide that waiting for a second-generation model is more sensible. Apple could use the first model to refine the hinge, improve durability, lower manufacturing costs and encourage more developers to optimize apps for the larger display.

What the Foldable iPhone Means for Apple

The iPhone Ultra would not simply be another size option. It could represent Apple’s attempt to create a new premium category above the iPhone Pro Max.

The company would be testing whether consumers are willing to pay luxury-level prices for a device that combines smartphone portability with tablet functionality. If the concept succeeds, Apple could eventually expand the foldable range into more affordable models.

Apple Upgrade may support that strategy by changing the psychological impact of the price. Monthly leasing turns an intimidating retail price into a recurring service-style expense. That could help Apple reach customers who would never consider paying $2,500 upfront.

The risk is that consumers may recognize the difference between affordability and accessibility. A manageable monthly payment does not necessarily mean a lower total cost.

Is the iPhone Ultra Worth Waiting For?

The rumored foldable iPhone Ultra could become one of Apple’s most important product launches in years. Its reported 5.5-inch outer display, 7.8-inch inner screen and ultra-thin design would give it a distinctive position in the smartphone market.

But the device remains unconfirmed, and its final name, specifications, price, availability and lease terms may change before launch. Reports currently suggest a price between $2,000 and $2,500, while supply limitations could make the first-generation model difficult to obtain.

For frequent upgraders who value portability and a large screen, Apple Upgrade could make the product easier to access. For long-term owners, buying a less expensive iPhone and keeping it for several years may offer better value.

The most important question is not simply whether Apple can build a foldable iPhone. It is whether the company can convince customers that a foldable screen is worth creating a new price ceiling for the iPhone.