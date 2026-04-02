Fuel Prices Surge in France: New Aid Promised

Fuel Prices in France Hit Record Highs as Government Promises Targeted Aid

Fuel prices in France have surged to historic levels, putting pressure on households, expats, and key industries. As diesel and petrol costs continue to climb, the government is now promising new targeted support—but many are questioning whether it will be enough.

Record Fuel Prices Shake Confidence

Prices at the pump have reached alarming levels across France:

Diesel has exceeded €2.24 per litre nationwide

SP95-E10 petrol has crossed the €2 mark

Prices continue to rise daily with no clear ceiling

For many residents—especially those in rural areas where driving is essential—this is quickly becoming a serious cost-of-living issue.

The surge is largely driven by global energy market instability, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East adding further pressure to already strained supply chains.

Government Promises “Targeted” Support

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced that new financial support measures are being prepared, with details expected shortly.

However, the government is taking a cautious approach:

No blanket fuel tax cuts

Focus on “targeted and sector-specific” aid

Emphasis on controlling public spending amid a 5.1% deficit

Lecornu stated clearly that while support is coming, France “cannot spend money it doesn’t have.”

READ ALSO: What Higher Oil Prices Mean for Inflation in 2026

Previous Aid Plan Falls Short

A first round of aid—worth €70 million—was introduced at the end of March, targeting key sectors:

Road transport: €50 million in support (approx. €0.20 per litre)

Fishing industry: €5 million in fuel assistance

Farmers: €14 million via tax exemptions on non-road diesel

Why It Was Criticised

Despite these measures, many groups remain dissatisfied:

Transport unions warned of renewed protests

Farmers say support doesn’t match real costs

Fishermen continue to struggle with profitability

Some temporary concessions were enough to pause protests, but tensions remain high.

READ ALSO: Fuel Crisis in France Sparks Anger and Adaptation

Is the State Profiting From High Prices?

One of the biggest criticisms facing the government is the perception that it benefits from rising fuel costs through increased tax revenues.

Officials have pushed back strongly:

The government denies the existence of a “windfall”

Higher prices may reduce consumption, offsetting tax gains

Budget constraints limit the scope of broad support

Still, opposition parties argue that more direct relief—such as tax cuts—should be considered.

What This Means for Expats in France

If you’re living in France, especially outside major cities, rising fuel costs can quickly impact your monthly budget.

Here’s what to watch:

Commuting costs likely to rise further

Delivery and service prices may increase

Rural living becoming more expensive

Practical Tips

Compare fuel prices using apps like Gasoil Now

Consider carpooling or reducing non-essential trips

Keep an eye on upcoming government announcements

What Happens Next?

The government is expected to reveal new targeted measures within days, potentially expanding support to more sectors or households.

However, confidence remains fragile. While recent international events have slightly boosted political approval ratings, the ongoing cost-of-living crisis—driven by fuel and energy prices—could quickly reverse that trend.

For now, one thing is clear: fuel prices are no longer just an economic issue—they’re becoming a political one.