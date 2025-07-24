Weather: Charente Placed on Yellow Alert, Thunderstorms Expected this Afternoon

Local News
Charente placed on Yellow Alert for thunderstorms
spanner44Leave a Comment on Weather: Charente Placed on Yellow Alert, Thunderstorms Expected this Afternoon

Charente is placed on yellow alert for storms. Thunderstorms could hit the territory as early as mid-afternoon. Caution recommended.

While the morning promises to be relatively calm and bright, across the entire department of Charente, a sudden change in weather is expected in the afternoon. According to the weather forecasts by Meteo France, storm cells could develop as early as 3 pm, first affecting the west of Charente before reaching inland.

Thunderstorms could be accompanied by localized heavy precipitation, wind gusts exceeding 60 km/h, or even hail in places. Calm should return in the evening, with the sky still relatively cloudy. The return of warmer weather is expected for Friday.

Orange alert in 14 departments

Fourteen departments, including Paris and its suburbs, have been placed on orange alert for rain and flooding since 10 pm this Wednesday and until Thursday, Meteo France announced.

This orange alert for heavy rain and possible floods concerns the departments of Aisne, Aube, Eure-et-Loir, Loiret, Marne and Yonne, as well as Paris and Île-de-France (Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Val-d’Oise).

“Sometimes stormy rains will become more and more frequent in departments placed on orange rain flood alert”, writes Meteo France in its bulletin published Wednesday afternoon.

The institute predicts, during the episode, that cumulative rainfall of 40 to 60 millimeters “will often be reached”. “Locally 80 mm is possible”, adds the forecast center. This alert will be lifted during the day on Thursday.

“The entire Île-de-France region is placed on Orange Alert”, the Paris police headquarters wrote on Wednesday on X.

These 14 departments were also placed on yellow alert for storms, alongside 66 other departments, from Pas-de-Calais to Bouches-du-Rhône.

Related Posts

Night Rally motion standing on the Republic Square in Paris, April 22, 2016 - Elliott VERDIER AFPrefure of Police have imposed limits on the #NuitDebout protests in paris

#NuitDebout: The Prefecture of Police of Paris makes an Order ‘Limiting the Duration of the Activities’

spanner44
About 300 protesters were out in Ancenis, against the proposed Labour Law

Labour law: Around 300 Protesters in Ancenis

spanner44
The young rider, Thomas Baratange from Touzac has been crowned Motocross champion of France

Touzac: A Young rider, Champion of France of Moto Cross

spanner44

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *