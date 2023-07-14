The announced CRS Reinforcements arrive in La Baule for the Summer

Local News
In La Baule, the CRS patrol in the city and on the beach in uniform, but also monitor the beaches.
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on The announced CRS Reinforcements arrive in La Baule for the Summer

The arrival of CRS announced in La Baule (Loire-Atlantique) had been suspended because of urban violence. Finally, the seasonal reinforcements will be welcomed on Sunday 16th July by the prefect.

Like every year, a CRS company will be present in La Baule this summer. “  Sixty-eight CRS are welcomed within the La Baule / Le Pouliguen / Pornichet district, indicated the Loire-Atlantique prefecture during the presentation of the summer system, Wednesday 12th July. In particular, they can be mobilized in the two police and security stations on the beaches, in La Baule and Pornichet.”

The arrival of these CRS had been, for a time, put on hold, because of the urban violence which broke out everywhere in France. The mayor, Franck Louvrier, announced it to the municipal council on June 30.

Moreover, some of the CRS, those who monitor the beaches, had begun to prepare the aid stations when they had to go back to their companies even before the stations opened. Since then, the four stations that opened on July 8th have been manned by civilian lifeguards, and two stations have remained closed.

All these reinforcements should normally be welcomed by the prefect, Sunday 16th July, in La Baule.

