RECALL: The manufacturer, Nissan has already announced massive recalls abroad

A massive recall. Japanese automaker Nissan announced on Friday the recall of a total of 699,000 vehicles in Japan for various manufacturing defects. He also warned that hundreds of thousands of units were also affected abroad.

These various defects have so far not caused any accidents in Japan, the group said. They relate to units of its Note, Note Aura, Serena, Kicks models and its Leaf electric car.