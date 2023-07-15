Tour de France – 14th Stage. Annemasse – Morzine: A New Day for Climbers

Place at the 14th stage of the Tour de France, this Saturday 15th July. The runners will leave Annemasse to join Morzine with the ascent of five passes including one outside the category. Another hell of a menu… Profile, route and favourites: what you need to know about this fourteenth day of racing.

4,200. This is the number of metres of elevation promised this Saturday, July 15, on the occasion of the 14th stage of the Tour de France between Annemasse and Morzine. For only 152 kilometres of racing. This terrible stage could do a lot of damage to the peloton.

This is typically the stage profile where the scenario is hard to anticipate. Will the favorites want to discover themselves quickly or will they let the breakaways slip away to explain themselves quietly at the back for the general classification and not the stage victory? This 14th stage is a compendium of climbs and descents, from start to finish. Watch out for traps.

Difficulty: 4/5

Five passes on the program are enough to justify the difficulty of the event. At the start of the race, there will be the Col de Cou (7 km at 7.4%) and the Col du Feu (5.8 km at 7.8%) for the runners to climb, before confronting the a bigger piece: the Col de la Ramaz (13.9 km at 7.1%).

The Col de Joux Plane (11.6 km at 8.5%), less than 30 km from the finish, presents itself as a justice of the peace before plunging towards Morzine at the end of a delicate descent. It will be necessary to handle the art of the rise and the descent.

The favourites, again?

In one of the flagship stages of this Tour de France, the favorites are expected at the turn, including Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), who have been fighting without mercy since the Grand Départ. Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën Team), Jin Hindley (Bora – Hansgrohe), Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) or the French David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Romain Bardet ( dsm-firmenich) will undoubtedly have a card to play.