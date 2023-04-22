Nearly Three out of Four French People Dissatisfied with Emmanuel Macron, According to a Poll

Only 26% of respondents say they are satisfied with the head of state, Emmanuel Macron

Nearly three out of four French people are unhappy with Emmanuel Macron, whose unpopularity due in particular to the pension reform is bordering on records since the “yellow vests” crisis in 2018, according to an Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche released on Saturday.

According to this monthly barometer, only 26% of those questioned say they are satisfied with the Head of State, a drop of two points compared to March. However, this is not the lowest level for Macron, who was at 23% positive opinions in December 2018, at the height of the ” yellow vests ” crisis.

“Very unhappy”

But the head of state lost a total of 15 points compared to April 2022, the date of his re-election. Of the 72% of French people who say they are dissatisfied with the President of the Republic, 47% are “very dissatisfied”, an increase of seven points reflecting an increase in anger after the promulgation of the law on pensions on April 15th.

Elisabeth Borne‘s curve suffers a parallel fate: only 27% of respondents are satisfied with its action, again a drop of two points. This is a record low for the Prime Minister.

The survey was conducted online from April 14 to 21 with a sample of 1,955 people representative of the French population aged 18 and over, according to the quota method, with a margin of error of between 1 and 2.3 points.