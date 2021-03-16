Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron Receives the Scientific Council this Tuesday

EPIDEMIC: The Head of State, Emmanuel Macron will meet the scientific council to discuss the current coronavirus situation and consult them on resuscitation capacities

What decisions will he make in the coming days? Emmanuel Macron receives a delegation from the Scientific Council at 5 pm on Tuesday, said the Elysee Palace, to take stock of the health situation concerning the coronavirus, while the threat of containment hangs over Ile-de-France. The head of state will then meet at 6 pm. by videoconference with resuscitators, added the Elysee, to consult them on resuscitation capacities and the rise in services, on the verge of saturation in several regions.

The epidemic situation in Ile-de-France in particular is worsening a little more every day. The pressure on resuscitation services continued to rise on Monday with more than 4,200 coronavirus Covid-19 patients in these services, including 400 new admitted compared to the previous day, according to hospital data compiled by Sante publique France.

In total, 4,219 coronavirus patients were in intensive care in French hospitals on Monday, the highest since the end of November 2020. Among them, 401 admissions in the last twenty-four hours. More than a quarter of these intensive care patients (1,166) are hospitalized in Ile-de-France where the particularly worrying situation is pushing the health authorities to organize patient transfers to other regions. The situation is also tense in Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur and in Hauts-de-France, regions which each have 513 intensive care patients.