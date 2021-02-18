Coronavirus in Nantes: Two Schools Closed after Positive Cases with the South African Mutation

EPIDEMIC: George-Sand Elementary School and Camille-Claudel Kindergarten in Nantes will not reopen until the return from vacation on the 8th March

The South African mutation of coronavirus Covid-19 is increasingly present in the territory. In Nantes, it has just resulted in the closure of two public schools by the decision of the state services, announces the prefecture of Loire-Atlantique. The George-Sand elementary school, located in the Nantes-north district, a stone’s throw from the Santos-Dumont tram station, has been closed since Tuesday after the discovery on Friday of two positive cases among the students. Two cases relating to the South African variant, deemed to be more contagious.

This school of 259 students divided into 16 classes was “no longer able to accommodate students in optimal respect of the health protocol”, considers the State. The closure decision was extended to Camille-Claudel nursery school (110 students in six classes) “because of the proximity between the two establishments”.

Both will remain closed until the return from vacation on March 8th. In the meantime, a “pedagogical continuity plan” has been put in place. And children are invited to get tested.

“Get tested in the slightest doubt”

At the private high school of Loquidy, Michelet district, several classes are also closed due to the detected presence of the South African variant among students. “To limit contamination, we strongly encourage staff and students to respect barrier gestures and to be tested in the slightest doubt,” asks the Prefect Didier Martin.

In Loire-Atlantique, the mutations (South African, English or Brazilian) now represent 43% of the new positive cases identified. In Pays-de-la-Loire, this rate is 34%