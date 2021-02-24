Coronavirus: More than 31,000 Cases of Contamination and 278 Deaths in 24 Hours

EPIDEMIC: This is the highest number of positive cases since mid-November although hospitalisations remain stable

More than 31,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the past twenty-four hours, a first since mid-November, Sante Publique France announced in its daily bulletin. The numbers of hospitalisations and intensive care patients were stable but at a still very high level.

In detail, 31,519 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in twenty-four hours. Over seven days, the daily case average now stands at 21,038. Hospitals had 25,614 patients sick with Covid-19, compared to 25,660 on Tuesday. Since Tuesday, 1,636 people have been hospitalised, against 1,780 the day before.

The “very worrying situation in ten departments”

As for the intensive care units, which receive the most serious cases, they counted 3,436 patients on Wednesday, against 3,435 the day before. In the past twenty-four hours, 319 patients have been transferred to a sheave, against 345 the day before, said Publique Sante France. Also, 278 patients died (314 Tuesday), bringing the total number of deaths caused by the epidemic in France to 85,321.

The government announced Wednesday the weekend containment of Dunkirk, hit by an “alarming” upsurge in the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, a few days after a similar measure taken in Nice. Prime Minister Jean Castex will speak at the end of Thursday afternoon when the government considers the situation “very worrying in ten departments”.