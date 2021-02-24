Coronavirus: Olivier Véran Announces Weekend Confinement in Dunkirk

EPIDEMIC: This decision of weekend confinement is similar to that taken for Nice and its coast on Monday

On the move, this Wednesday, in Dunkirk, where the epidemic situation is more and more worrying, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced that he was going to ask the prefect of the North to set up confinement on the weekend in Dunkirk and in the Hauts-de-Flandre community of municipalities, from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Like the measures taken in the Alpes-Maritimes, Olivier Véran wants to limit the activity of shopping centres of more than 5,000 m² to click and collect. “The attendance gauges of other businesses will be reassessed at 15 m² per customer,” added the Minister of Health. In addition, the sale of take-away alcohol and its consumption on public roads are now prohibited.

More than 900 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

These decisions are hardly surprising given that, for two days, the incidence rate had exceeded 900 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Dunkirk. The measures were decided upon after consultation with local elected officials who accepted them.

“For the past ten days, we have been insisting that the situation in Dunkirk be better taken into account by the State services. We focused our discussions on the need to work hand in hand between local elected officials and the state to get out of the rut, ”said Julien Gokel, mayor (PS) of Cappelle-la-Grande in a press release. and vice-president of the urban community of Dunkirk.

On the other hand, the elected representative hopes to see the arrival from now on “a real territorial vaccination strategy of scale”. “We are” reasonably “satisfied with the increase in the number of vaccines,” he said.

“The hospital is saturated, the nursing staff exhausted”

For his part, the mayor (DVG) of Dunkirk, Patrice Vergriete, said he “understood the measures” and “supported them”, while also regretting “having been heard too late”. “The situation is difficult, said Olivier Véran. But it already was when we alerted the government two weeks ago. Perhaps with a series of preventive measures two weeks earlier, we could have avoided these additional containment measures. But the important thing is now, it is the future, it is that the population hears these messages. ”

“The hospital is saturated, the nursing staff exhausted. Now I am waiting for the Dunkirk people to respect the decisions, ”he added. Since February 1, around fifty patients have already been transferred to other intensive care units in the region.