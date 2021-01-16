Weather: The Orange Alert for Snow and Ice Extended to 32 Departments, from North to East and to the Massif Central

SNOW AND ICE: Ile-de-France had already been on orange alert for a few hours

Meteo France forecasts snowfall on Saturday from the north of the country – from the North, to the Ardennes, Ile-de-France and Burgundy – and has placed 32 departments on orange alert for snow and ice before a warm spell in the night from Saturday to Sunday. Orange alert concerns the departments going from the centre-east, from the Rhône, the Loire and the Auvergne, to the Pas de Calais in the north, passing through the entire Ile-de-France (75- 92-93-94, 77,78 91 and 95). The Corrèze is also in orange alert.

In the morning, temperatures are negative over a large part of the country. Frosts are particularly severe in Lorraine with often -10 to -15 ° C. The first snows will arrive through Normandy and Ile-de-France this Saturday morning. After the generalized morning frosts, we wait for the establishment for a few hours of this snowy episode. The expected quantities are between 1 and 3 cm locally 5 cm, particularly in Ile-de-France, even occasionally between 5 and 10 cm in the most eastern and northern areas.

Snow on the east from mid-afternoon

During the afternoon, this precipitation will then be in the form of mixed rain and snow, or even temporarily with some freezing precipitation, before a marked warming up at the end of the day. In the eastern regions, the episode will begin in the middle of the afternoon and will continue in the first part of the night. 5 to 10 cm are expected, a freezing episode is also possible during the night in these regions. On the Lyonnais, the snowy episode will give a few centimetres in the first part of the night.

In the west of the Massif Central, an episode of marked freezing rain is expected in the first part of the night. The department of Corrèze is the most exposed, especially at altitudes above 400 m. In the north of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, the clouds will prevail and give a few drops before the arrival of rain the following night with a risk of ice towards Limousin.

Further south, the sky will hesitate between clouds and clear skies with at most a few drops on the Côte d’Azur and western Corsica. Around the Mediterranean, mistral and tramontane will blow up to 70/80 km / h in gusts. On the temperature side, in the morning, the lows will reach 1 to 7 ° C locally near the west and south coasts of the country. Elsewhere, frosts between 0 and -9 ° C will be almost widespread. In the afternoon, it will be – 1 to 4 ° C from the Northeast in the Massif Central and the Alps, 4 to 9 ° C elsewhere, up to 10 to 12 ° C near the coast.