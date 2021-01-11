Vaccination: The First Doses of the Moderna Vaccine Delivered this Monday in Eastern France

VACCINATION: From Mulhouse to Toulon, the areas where the coronavirus circulates the most have been designated as priorities, said the Ministry of Health

It is the second vaccine authorized in France. More than 50,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine against Coronavirus Covid-19, which has just been authorized in Europe, will be delivered on Monday to be transported to the Grand Est, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Paca to be used in the week, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The arrival of this 2nd vaccine, after that of Pfizer-BioNTech “, opens the way for the first delivery of doses from this Monday, for a volume of 5,160 vials each containing 10 doses of vaccine, which is added to the weekly deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine, ”the ministry said in a statement.

Available in vaccination centre

These doses underlined the Minister Olivier Véran on Europe 1, will be “dispatched” by Wednesday in the areas where the virus circulates the most, that is to say in Mulhouse, Colmar, Strasbourg, Reims, Nancy, Metz, Lons-le-Saunier, Besançon, Dijon, Moulins, Nice and Toulon, according to the details provided by his cabinet. The health establishments of these towns will be “supplied within the week, and through them, the vaccination centres” of the regions concerned.

By the end of June, “nearly eight million doses” of the Moderna vaccine must be delivered to France, according to the ministry, which specifies that the distribution circuit of this new vaccine “will be intended in the coming weeks to switch to the circuit officinal which meshes France in an extremely fine way ”.

100,000 vaccinated during the weekend

The Moderna vaccine received the green light from the High Authority for Health (HAS) on Friday, two days after receiving that from the European Union. It must be administered in two injections – like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine -, spaced at least 28 days apart, but presents fewer logistical constraints, since it must be stored at -20 degrees, instead of -80.

Regarding the first wave of vaccination, with Pfizer-BioNTech doses, France should “exceed 100,000” vaccinated this weekend, said Olivier Véran on Europe 1. The minister said he was calm in the face of “false controversies” on a supposed slowness of the vaccination campaign.