Coronavirus: No Collective Immunity in 2021 Despite Vaccines, According to WHO

No collective immunity against coronavirus Covid-19 despite vaccine
EPIDEMIC: According to WHO, collective immunity against coronavirus will not be achieved in 2021 despite vaccines

Collective immunity against coronavirus Covid-19 will not be achieved this year, although vaccines have started to be distributed in many countries, the World Health Organization ( WHO ) warned on Monday.

“We are not going to achieve (…) collective immunity in 2021”, launched the scientific officer of the WHO, Soumya Swaminathan during a briefing in Geneva, stressing the importance of continuing to apply protective measures like physical distancing, hand washing and wearing masks to control the pandemic.

Progress but patience

She praised the “incredible progress” made by scientists who have managed to develop several vaccines, safe and effective, against coronavirus Covid-19 in less than a year. But, she stressed, their deployment “takes time”.

“It takes time to produce doses on a large scale, not just millions, but billions,” she added, calling for “to have a little patience.” Soumya Swaminathan assured that eventually, “vaccines will arrive, in all countries”. “But in the meantime, we must not forget that there are measures that work,” she recalled.

According to her, it will be necessary to continue to take health and social measures to limit the transmission of the virus “at least until the end of this year”.

