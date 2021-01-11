Coronavirus: Jean-Luc Mélenchon is Still “Not Reassured” by the Pfizer Vaccine

SKEPTICISM: The presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon estimated that France should favour traditional type vaccines, by buying them from countries like Russia, Cuba, or China

In order not to see a controversy develop, Jean-Luc Mélenchon insisted on saying that he is “not anti-vaccine”. The leader of the Insoumis party and presidential candidate, however, said on Sunday once again “not reassured” by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine used in France against coronavirus Covid-19. It is a “process which is completely new and of which we do not know the consequences. I prefer traditional forms of vaccination, ”he explained on LCI.

🗣 @JLMelenchon sur le fait qu’il n’y ait pas de vaccin français : “Je n’accepte pas l’idée que la France ne sache pas faire. Comment ça se fait qu’on ait qu’un seul vaccin à notre portée, un vaccin américain ?” 📺 #EnTouteFranchise avec @Acarrouer sur #La26. pic.twitter.com/YmqKsWAj2z — LCI (@LCI) January 10, 2021

“I want to be able to choose”, he added, and not “be a guinea pig” for the vaccine developed by the American Pfizer and the German BioNTech which is based on the gene therapy technology called “the Messenger RNA ”. The leader of LFI has also again felt that France should promote traditional type vaccines, therefore buy from countries that produce such as Russia, Cuba, or China.

France “laughed at the world” according to Mélenchon

Believing that the government’s vaccination campaign had “started with a disaster”, Jean-Luc Mélenchon also said he was “revolted” that France, which has become “the laughing stock of the world”, is “one of the only great powers” to have not developed “any vaccine ” to date. “How is it that Sanofi, to which we give 150 million euros in research credits every year, announces that, perhaps next December, they will have something on hand? I do not accept the idea that France does not know how to do ”, he declared.

The presidential candidate also said he “does not understand” that restaurants and bars are closed until further notice because of the epidemic. “Do we keep shutting everything down until everyone is broke?” Is this France? It is quite possible to organize things “, with gauges of people per m2 for example,” but at least we live, we breathe, “he stressed.

“We are going to kill the culture”

“Culture is the same. The planes are full but when you have to go to the theatre, no it’s closed. We are going to kill the French culture and way of life, ”he also protested. The deputy of Bouches-du-Rhône also criticized the “curfew at 6 p.m.” introduced in several departments, since in this case “people accumulate earlier in public transport and we do not see where is the fire protection measure ”.