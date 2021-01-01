Coronavirus in Ille-et-Vilaine: The Rave of 2,500 People Continued this Friday Evening in Rennes

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin convened a meeting on Friday evening in Beauvau to put an end to this wild party in Rennes

Incredible but true. This Friday evening the rave continued south of Rennes. Some 2,500 people, from all over France and even from abroad, met to celebrate the New Year during a wild party that the authorities could not prevent.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin convened Friday evening in Beauvau a meeting on the rave with the prefect and members of the cabinet. “I am working with them this night to restore a normal situation by allowing the maximum physical integrity of all,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

A “gathering of Zadists” according to the deputy of Ille-et-Vilaine

This Friday around 8:30 p.m., on-site, the party continued to the sound of techno music, while gendarmes, posted at the surrounding roundabouts, prevented new participants from going to the rave, noted an AFP photographer present. on-site. “The gendarmerie checks around the site are continuing. Systematic verbalization of all people leaving the premises, more than 200 PV already recorded ”, indicated the gendarmerie on social networks.

Ce rassemblement de zadistes fait honte à notre pays, à nos soignants mobilisés depuis des mois, à nos morts.

Puisse l’autorité judiciaire leur faire comprendre rapidement et radicalement le sens du mot responsabilité.

L’Etat doit rétablir l’ordre public immédiatement. https://t.co/c2bp5qrDmP — Florian Bachelier (@F_BACHELIER) January 1, 2021



The deputy of Ille-et-Vilaine Florian Bachelier (LREM) estimated on his Twitter account that “this gathering of Zadistas” shamed “our country, our caregivers mobilised for months, our dead. May the judicial authority make them understand quickly and radically the meaning of the word responsibility. The state must restore public order immediately ”.

The gendarmes were taken to task

The gendarmes tried Thursday evening “to prevent this installation and faced the violent hostility of many shirkers”, explains the prefecture of Ille-et-Vilaine in a press release. During these clashes “a gendarmerie vehicle was set on fire, three other degraded persons and the soldiers wiped bottles and stones, causing slight injuries”, the same source specifies.

Isabelle, a local resident in her sixties who lives in the few houses near the hangars, “disused for a few months”, explains that the arrival of revellers Thursday evening was “spectacular” but “it is a little shocking ”.

An open investigation

In the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, “we try to do the right thing and when we see what’s in front… where is the respect? »She asks. According to the prefecture, the number of “chirps” is estimated Friday morning at 2,500 “from different departments and abroad”.

Rescuers are on-site to distribute gel and masks “to limit the risk of the virus spreading within the gathering” which was banned by prefectural decree.

The prefecture specifies that the prosecution has opened an investigation for “unlawful organisation of a festive musical gathering”, “willful violence against persons holding public authority”, “degradation of the property of others in a meeting” or ” covert work ”,“ unlawful keeping of a drinking establishment ”and“ infringements of the legislation on narcotic drugs and in particular the facilitation of use ”.