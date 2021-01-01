Dordogne: A Young Man Shot Dead During a New Year’s Eve Party

A young man shot dead during a New Year's Eve in Dordogne
The alleged shooter, aged 27, was taken into custody in Bergerac

A 27-year-old young man was shot and killed by another individual who manipulated a firearm in still unclear circumstances during a New Year’s Eve with friends themed on the “Peaky Blinders ” gangster series, we learned. Friday with the prosecution.

Twenty young people born between 1991 and 1993, all former high school friends, gathered Thursday in an isolated house for a fancy dress party inspired by this British television series, which features gangsters in three-piece costumes and caps. visor. Around 9:30 p.m., a shot was fired from a weapon brought by a guest, the Bergerac prosecutor, Odile de Fritsch, told an AFP correspondent.

Bergerac gendarmerie is investigating

The victim, living in Agen, was hit in the chest and died on the spot, without being able to be resuscitated by the emergency services. The alleged shooter, also 27 years old and who usually resides in Ain, was taken into custody in Bergerac.

The investigation entrusted to the Bergerac gendarmerie should, in particular, make it possible to better understand the circumstances of the use of this weapon, on which the prosecutor did not give more details.

