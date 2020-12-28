Storm Bella: Still 25,000 Homes Without Electricity

WEATHER: A previous report, established Sunday evening, reported 34,000 homes without current in the east and centre of the country due to Storm Bella

About 25,000 homes were without electricity on Monday evening in central France and on the Atlantic coast, due to storm Bella . According to the manager of the electricity network Enedis, 15,000 Corréziens households were, in detail, deprived of electricity, and 10,000 households in Auvergne and on the Atlantic coast. A previous report Sunday evening reported 34,000 homes without power in the east and centre of the country.

A previous report Sunday evening reported 34,000 homes without power in the east and centre of the country. And Monday morning, 18,000 homes were still without electricity. Electricity for “90% of customers who had been impacted by storm Bella has been restored, mainly in Normandy, Brittany, Picardy and Nord-Pas-de-Calais,” a spokesperson for the company said earlier today. Enedis. But during the night, heavy snowfall and strong winds were also recorded in Auvergne and Limousin, causing negative effects on the network. “

A tugboat failed in Corsica

Meanwhile, in Corsica, the lighthouse and beacon tug “Iles Sanguinaires II” ran aground on Monday morning near the Quai des Torpilleurs in Ajaccio, pushed by the strong winds of storm Bella, the prefecture has learned. . His moorings gave way. A waterway was found on the building, from which some 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of fuel escaped from the ship, which contained about 50,000.

An anti-pollution operation should start tomorrow, Tuesday, weather permitting. The fuel oil still present in the vessel must then be pumped before any towing.

According to Meteo France, during the night from Monday to Tuesday, the snowfall will again increase in the Massif Central above 600 / 700m. They will be accompanied by a south-westerly wind which will intensify causing snowdrifts. Slightly decreasing, the west wind will still blow moderately over the country, it will be quite strong on the coasts and the relief with peaks at 70/80 km/h.