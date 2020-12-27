Storm Bella: Up to 18,000 Homes Without Electricity in Brittany, Normandy and Nord-Pas-de-Calais

STORM: 6,600 in Brittany, 6,000 in Normandy. And 6,000 others in Nord-Pas-de-Calais where power has since been restored after damage from storm Bella

A little more than 12,000 homes were deprived of electricity on Sunday morning in Brittany and Normandy and up to 6,000 were in the Nord and Pas-de-Calais, following the passage of storm Bella, an announcement by the manager of the Enedis electricity distribution network.

“The storm Bella which crossed Brittany last night caused incidents on the public electricity distribution network and power cuts”, announced Enedis Bretagne in a press release.

6,600 in Brittany … 6,000 in Normandy

At 9 am, 6,600 households affected in Brittany. Nearly 3,000 in Finistère, 2,000 in Morbihan, 800 in Côtes d’Armor and 800 in Ille-et-Vilaine.

Enedis says it is “mobilized to restore electricity to these homes as soon as possible”, with “nearly 400 Enedis employees and 100 service providers (pruning, lifting, works)” in the field, according to the press release.

In Normandy, 6,000 homes are deprived of electricity according to a spokesperson for Enedis, who specifies that electricity should be restored to the “vast majority” of customers by Sunday evening.

In Nord and Pas-de-Calais, “6,000 households were without electricity at the height of the storm”, around 10:30 am, but “the power was restored for about half of them” by midday, according to Enedis.

Orange alert for high winds lifted

In Loire-Atlantique, no cut-off related to the storm is reported, according to a spokesperson for Enedis, who reported a “normal Sunday”.

Orange alert for strong winds was lifted Sunday morning for Finistère and Manche but “gusts can still reach 100 km/h occasionally on the Atlantic coast and a large north-western quarter of France, and up to 120 km / h on the coast, from Vendée to Aquitaine ”, according to Meteo France.